The MCU Movie With The Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of ups and downs. Some movies, like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" have been runaway successes. Others, like "The Eternals" and "The Marvels," bombed at the box office. With dozens of entries in the MCU catalog to date, it's easy to lose track of which movies are considered better than the rest. If you're wondering which one has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score (according to the Tomatometer rating system), the unsurprising answer is 2018's "Black Panther."

The Ryan Coogler-directed superhero flick has a Tomatometer score of 96% (along with a solid 79% audience score—although that isn't great compared to other MCU films, as we'll see in a minute).

When released, the film was a hallmark addition to the MCU canon. It confidently increased Marvel's on-screen diversity with a stellar lead character and cast. The movie made well over a billion dollars during its theatrical run, and even landed Marvel Studios' first nomination for best picture at the Oscars. Despite the tragic and unexpected death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, the movie also spawned a sequel and a "Black Panther" animated series.