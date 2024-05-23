The Lead Of Marvel's New Black Panther Series Isn't Who You Think

With Black Panther's (the late Chadwick Boseman) Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," Wakanda became a major setting in the franchise. It takes center stage in both "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," serves as the location of the final battle in "Avengers: Infinity War," and gets plenty of shout-outs and smaller appearances throughout the MCU. Now, the hidden kingdom will take the spotlight again in animated form, though the focus won't be on the character — or characters — one would expect.

Titled "Eyes of Wakanda," the series doesn't center on T'Challa, his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), or even the Wakandan special forces group, the real-world-inspired Dora Milaje. Rather, the program will focus on the War Dogs: the Wakandan intelligence group that travels the world in secret to gather information for the nation's benefit. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Marvel head of animation Brad Winderbaum gave the show high praise. "It is some of the best animation we've ever done. Todd Harris is the creator of that one. That's just such a cool show," he said, noting that the series will tell the history of Wakanda through the War Dogs' eyes.

Considering what we know currently about the MCU's War Dogs, there's potential for some fascinating storytelling in "Eyes of Wakanda."