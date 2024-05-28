Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8 Allegedly Has A $29 Million Problem

After Tom Cruise saved the theater industry with "Top Gun: Maverick," it was easy to see him as a heroic figure who can do no wrong as far as cinematic success is concerned. Yet even he hasn't been immune to Hollywood's current rough patch. "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" suffered the steepest box office dip in series history following its opening weekend, and now, the next installment may be facing money troubles as well.

While "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two" isn't even in theaters yet, there are whispers that its production is dealing with a highly expensive issue in the form of a malfunctioning $29 million submarine set piece — or, rather, the gimbal system used to move and hold the sub. "They're not happy as it puts production behind, which costs a lot of money per day," a source allegedly familiar with the production told The Mirror.

According to The Mirror's information, the eighth installment in Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" series has suffered weeks of costly delays due to the issue. Making matters worse, apart from the obvious financial issues this causes, the situation could also potentially negatively impact the film's release schedule.