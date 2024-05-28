Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8 Allegedly Has A $29 Million Problem
After Tom Cruise saved the theater industry with "Top Gun: Maverick," it was easy to see him as a heroic figure who can do no wrong as far as cinematic success is concerned. Yet even he hasn't been immune to Hollywood's current rough patch. "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" suffered the steepest box office dip in series history following its opening weekend, and now, the next installment may be facing money troubles as well.
While "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two" isn't even in theaters yet, there are whispers that its production is dealing with a highly expensive issue in the form of a malfunctioning $29 million submarine set piece — or, rather, the gimbal system used to move and hold the sub. "They're not happy as it puts production behind, which costs a lot of money per day," a source allegedly familiar with the production told The Mirror.
According to The Mirror's information, the eighth installment in Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" series has suffered weeks of costly delays due to the issue. Making matters worse, apart from the obvious financial issues this causes, the situation could also potentially negatively impact the film's release schedule.
Mission: Impossible 8 has faced difficulties and delays
Tom Cruise's next dance as Ethan Hunt is proving to be a difficult one. A September 2023 "Mission: Impossible 8" release update revealed that the lingering impact of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike would likely delay the movie, and its premiere date was soon pushed from the original June 28, 2024 to May 23, 2025.
Right now, it's anyone's guess if and how much the alleged delays caused by the submarine rig malfunction will impact the movie's budget and release schedule — let alone whether the film can rake in enough money. After all, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" performed comparatively poorly at the box office, bringing in around $567 million against a budget of $291 million. Compared to "Mission: Impossible – Fallout's" $791 million box office and $178 million budget, this is far from ideal, and the onus is on "Dead Reckoning Part Two" to turn the tide and end the two-part story on a lucrative note.
That said, a jaw-dropping Cruise image from "Mission: Impossible 8" shared by director Christopher McQuarrie indicates that the movie intends to fire on all cylinders. The image shows Ethan Hunt hanging from a flying plane in what seems like one of the most dangerous "Mission: Impossible" stunts yet. Release schedules may change and production delays may frustrate people, but as long as the movie delivers on the franchise's iconic action scenes, "Mission: Impossible" fans will no doubt like what they get when "Dead Reckoning Part Two" eventually premieres.