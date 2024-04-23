The Real Reason Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust Left The Mission: Impossible Series

As far as fans are concerned, the "Mission: Impossible" franchise committed a major sin when it killed off Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust in "Dead Reckoning – Part One." As the film wraps up its second act, Ilsa goes head-to-head with the mysterious Gabriel (Esai Morales), only to die at his hands. While her death serves a purpose as the emotional crux to propel the film into its finale, audiences were disappointed that the fan-favorite character received such an unceremonious goodbye.

As it turns out, leaving "Mission: Impossible" was Ferguson's decision. On the "UnWrapped" podcast, the star discussed how her three-film contract was over and that while she was offered the opportunity to join the currently untitled "Mission: Impossible 8," she ultimately felt that it wouldn't be the right move for the character's arc. "Ilsa was becoming a team player. And we all can want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue," Ferguson said, adding, "There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been."

Ferguson also discussed how lengthy the "Mission: Impossible" productions tend to be, admitting that it might not be worth it to sacrifice so much of her time for fewer scenes. "Unless you're going to have a lot of screen time, that's a lot of time sitting around waiting to film a huge movie that could take over a year to film," the "Dune" actor explained, saying that she's eager to remain active. "I don't want to sit in a trailer and know that there's maybe coming a scene in credits."