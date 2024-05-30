The Boys' Best Character Is Also The Show's Greatest Weakness

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" comics and potentially "The Boys" TV series

When it comes to picking a favorite character on "The Boys," there's really no wrong answer. It's natural to be drawn to the permanent sneer and devil-may-care attitude of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) or the idealism-turned-disillusionment arc for Starlight (Erin Moriarty). However, for many fans, the primary reason to tune in one season after the next is to see how deranged Homelander (Antony Starr) becomes — but that's starting to create narrative problems.

It's easy to hate to love to hate Homelander. After all, Starr does so much more with the character than merely playing him as an evil Superman. Homelander's dark history fills in a lot of blanks as to why he's so unstable, and he has so many quirks that make him stand out in any given scene. (These days, it's hard to drink a glass of milk without thinking of Homelander's dairy obsession.) He's the main supe of the series and the primary target for Billy and the rest of the Boys, with each season focused on their attempts to take down the seemingly invincible "hero" once and for all.

And therein lies the issue.

For a show that revels in randomness and defying expectations, every season sort of feels the same. The Boys set out to kill Homelander with the help of some new Macguffin. Homelander escapes at the last second, and the show returns to its status quo. Sure, there are various subplots that get enhanced, and characters leave and enter the storyline. But the main arc remains the same, putting the show in a serious bind if it's planning on continuing for the foreseeable future.