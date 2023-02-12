The Boys' Showrunner Has No Intention Of Ending At Season 4

Since its launching its way onto Amazon Prime Video in 2019, "The Boys" has been the breath of fresh air within the ever-expanding superhero genre that we never knew we needed. The black comedy series follows the exploits of the titular group of vigilantes, headed by the superhero-hating Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who aim to take down the corrupt superheroes paid by the greedy corporation Vought International. With its sharp comedy, immensely dedicated cast, and rich social commentary touching on such issues as xenophobia and systematic racism, "The Boys" has managed to stand out in the vast sea of more straightforward superhero content.

Its popularity has only grown as the show's two following seasons have gone even more unapologetic with its real-life parallels. And with its most recent third season sporting a 98% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say that the show hasn't lost its freshness as of yet. For those fearing its upcoming fourth season would be the last the show has to offer, we have some good news for you.