The Boys: Homelander's Milk Obsession Explained By Antony Starr

On "The Boys," Amazon Prime's darkly comedic superhero drama, Antony Starr plays the evil Homelander, an avatar of American ultranationalism whose cruelty is only matched by his popularity among the public. To his fans, he is the perfect hero, but behind closed doors, he's a cauldron of unequaled madness, nursing deep-seated insecurities that he uses to excuse his sociopathic behavior. But perhaps his most off-putting quality is his milk fetish, a bit of characterization that Starr explained is a manifestation of Homelander's arrested development.

Homelander's weird milk fetish shows up early in the series — during Season 1, in fact, when we see him quiver with pleasure as he samples some of Vought executive Madelyn Stillwell's (Elisabeth Shue) breast milk. Of course, Homelander also has a bizarre sexual relationship with Stillwell that involves mommy play, making the psychological root of his obsession with her milk all too clear. Homelander, who is essentially a mega-powerful man-baby, is still psychologically stuck in a form of childhood.

As Starr explained at San Diego Comic-Con in 2020, "This guy is desperately, painfully lonely, and desperate for connection. And, of course, a big part of that was the lovely Elisabeth Shue-slash-Stillwell. But she wasn't willing to let Homelander expand in Season 1 and fulfill what he believed he was capable of — his 'mission,' so to speak. So he dealt with his oedipal complex at the end of Season 1 ... I guess there's nothing more internal than milk as a way to connect dots between Season 1 and 2 and bring Stillwell back into his world a little bit. He finds traces of Stillwell and reconnects that way. And that is a moment of pure connection between Homelander and Stillwell."