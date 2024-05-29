The Big Bang Theory: What Is Each Main Character's Body Count?

At the beginning of "The Big Bang Theory," Raj Koothrappali has an interesting issue when it comes to women: he has what the series calls "selective mutism," but it's still made clear that he goes on dates and has one-night stands (largely with women who don't end up appearing on the show). There are a few women who don't go "all the way" with Raj, like his childhood crush Lalita Gupta (Sarayu Rao), Sheldon's sister Missy Cooper (Courtney Henggeler), or Summer Glau (the "Firefly" star plays herself in an episode). So who does Raj actually hook up with?

There's Dr. Elizabeth Plimpton (Judy Greer), who actually hits on pretty much all of the core guys in the show, and Emily (Katie Leclerc), a deaf friend of Penny's who actually ends up using Raj for his money (his parents are very wealthy). Raj also dates Lucy (Kate Micucci), a girl who's just as socially awkward and shy as he is, and though they go out for a while, they don't appear to consummate the relationship. Later in the series, Raj dates two women at once — Emily Sweeney (Laura Spencer), whom he meets on a dating website, and Claire (Alessandra Torresani), an artist he meets at the comic book store, but he ultimately does the right thing and breaks up with both women.

After a fling with Issabella (Maria Canals-Barrera), the cleaning woman in his office, and brief relationships with Bernadette's coworker Ruchi (Swati Kapila) and Nell (Beth Behrs) — who sees his planetarium show — Raj enters into an arranged engagement with Anu (Rati Gupta), a hotel concierge with whom he falls in love. When she moves to London, they split up, and Raj ends the series alone.