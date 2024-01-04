The Big Bang Theory: Do Leonard And Penny End Up Together?

For 12 seasons, "The Big Bang Theory" was one of the most popular sitcoms on television. As is often the case with long-running shows, this naturally meant that some of its characters would become couples over the course of the series. Still, no romantic relationship from the hit CBS series has as much emotional investment by fans as the courtship between Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco).

Naturally, this might lead fans, particularly those who may be catching up on "The Big Bang Theory" on streaming services, to wonder if the two end up together when the series wraps. Well, as you might expect, the longest-running relationship in the show is indeed a success in the end. In fact, Leonard and Penny are eventually married in Season 9, Episode 1 ("The Matrimonial Momentum").

Of course, "The Big Bang Theory" relies on keeping things interesting between its couples just as much as any other series with this kind of will-they-won't-they sexual tension. As such, the romance between Penny and Leonard does face some major challenges along the way to their happy ending.