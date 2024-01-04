The Big Bang Theory: Do Leonard And Penny End Up Together?
For 12 seasons, "The Big Bang Theory" was one of the most popular sitcoms on television. As is often the case with long-running shows, this naturally meant that some of its characters would become couples over the course of the series. Still, no romantic relationship from the hit CBS series has as much emotional investment by fans as the courtship between Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco).
Naturally, this might lead fans, particularly those who may be catching up on "The Big Bang Theory" on streaming services, to wonder if the two end up together when the series wraps. Well, as you might expect, the longest-running relationship in the show is indeed a success in the end. In fact, Leonard and Penny are eventually married in Season 9, Episode 1 ("The Matrimonial Momentum").
Of course, "The Big Bang Theory" relies on keeping things interesting between its couples just as much as any other series with this kind of will-they-won't-they sexual tension. As such, the romance between Penny and Leonard does face some major challenges along the way to their happy ending.
There were times when it looked like the couple wouldn't last
As longtime fans of "The Big Bang Theory" may recall, the two finally got together officially early on in Season 2. However, that stage of their relationship turned out to be a bit ahead of its time, as the two would inevitably break up in Season 3, Episode 19 ("The Wheaton Recurrence") over the fact that Penny thought the relationship had gotten too serious for her.
On the other hand, when the duo does finally get back together again in Season 5, Episode 13 ("The Recombination Hypothesis"), Leonard seems to accept Penny's criticism of him that he always overthinks everything, including what their relationship is and where it's going.
Still, even knowing of the risks he's taking by restarting his relationship with Penny in "The Big Bang Theory," Leonard decides to take the plunge anyway. His gamble pays off, too, as not only do he and Penny end up married during the show's final seasons, but they have plans to start a family in the series finale. While there are several other romantic connections made over the course of the series, fans will likely always have a soft spot for Leonard and Penny's relationship in "The Big Bang Theory."