Little-Known Facts About Olivier Richters

When Olivier Richters claims he's the biggest man in Hollywood, he might be speaking literally and figuratively. Standing at 7 feet, 2 inches and weighing over 350 pounds, the Dutch weightlifter has held the Guinness World Record for being the "tallest professional bodybuilder" for almost three years. And while we can't confirm his Instagram bio's claim that he's the world's tallest actor (John Lebar of "Prometheus" and "Sherlock" seemingly has him beat by an inch), Richters may be the only one of his size to be making an equally massive impact.

After appearing in some of the biggest genre films of the last decade — including a surprisingly meaningful cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the so-called "Dutch Giant" is gearing up to go toe-to-toe with fellow heavyweight Alan Ritchson on "Reacher." Based on the Lee Child book "Persuader," Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video action thriller will see Richters playing the role of Paulie Massarella, a fan-favorite villain from the book series.

Richters' impressive resume and talent were almost certainly the deciding factors in his casting, though it probably didn't hurt that he's one of the few actors in Hollywood who can stand a full foot above Ritchson's imposing 6-foot-2-inch frame. Even so, his stature isn't the only thing that makes the actor-slash-athlete unique in the entertainment world.