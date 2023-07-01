Indiana Jones 5: Who Plays Hauke, The Giant Nazi?
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is in theaters now, and one of its clearest intentions is to serve as a nostalgic farewell to the character for fans of the archeologist and adventurer played by Harrison Ford in five feature films. That means that it wouldn't have been complete without a giant Nazi henchman, comparable to the one so memorably played by Pat Roach towards the end of "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
"Dial of Destiny" has Indy facing off against another Nazi villain, Dr. Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who's been recruited by NASA for its space program but has sinister designs of his own. And because not even Nazi rocket scientists with cushy NASA jobs are complete without at least one musclebound henchman, he's joined in his efforts by Hauke, another towering Aryan for Indy to topple.
Hauke is played by an actor named Olivier Richters, nicknamed "The Dutch Giant," who made his Hollywood feature film debut in "Black Widow."
Olivier Richters probably has a good career ahead of him playing giant musclebound bad guys
While a look at Olivier Richters' credits on IMDb show a few Dutch productions before his Hollywood debut as Ursa in "Black Widow," that doesn't really capture the full extent of his notoriety. Outside of acting, he is a fitness model and bodybuilder known by the nickname "The Dutch Giant." In October of 2021, the Guinness World Records organization named him the tallest professional bodybuilder in the world at nearly 7-foot-2-inches tall, a distinction that certainly didn't hurt him in securing the role of giant Nazi Hauke in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
As for where you can expect to see Richters next, his IMDb shows just one upcoming project, the video game adaptation "Borderlands," in which he's set to play Krom, a boss from the game. And given his physique and stature, that almost certainly won't be the last time you see him playing similar characters in action-adventure movies and TV shows going forward.