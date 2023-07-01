Indiana Jones 5: Who Plays Hauke, The Giant Nazi?

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is in theaters now, and one of its clearest intentions is to serve as a nostalgic farewell to the character for fans of the archeologist and adventurer played by Harrison Ford in five feature films. That means that it wouldn't have been complete without a giant Nazi henchman, comparable to the one so memorably played by Pat Roach towards the end of "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

"Dial of Destiny" has Indy facing off against another Nazi villain, Dr. Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who's been recruited by NASA for its space program but has sinister designs of his own. And because not even Nazi rocket scientists with cushy NASA jobs are complete without at least one musclebound henchman, he's joined in his efforts by Hauke, another towering Aryan for Indy to topple.

Hauke is played by an actor named Olivier Richters, nicknamed "The Dutch Giant," who made his Hollywood feature film debut in "Black Widow."