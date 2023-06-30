Indiana Jones 5: The Unexpectedly Dangerous Scene That Broke A Cast Member's Leg

Contains mild spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" has been a long time coming. It's the first time the legendary adventurer has graced the big screen since 2008's "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." A new Indy film has been in the works for a while, but it kept getting pushed back due to rewrites and eventually the COVID-19 pandemic. But even when filming could resume, some setbacks caused hassle on the set.

The "Dial of Destiny" cast has been making the interview rounds, and while speaking with Fandango, they revealed how one seemingly simple scene turned into a major headache. Early in the film, there's a chase involving Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and the Nazis through a parade. Confetti is everywhere, and all the streamers and pieces of paper are practical. While the confetti in the air may have presented some problems, Boyd Holbrook, who plays Klaber, revealed, "Actually, the confetti on the ground, that is slippery. And Olivier [Richters] actually broke his leg the first day or something." Apparently, they had to deal with the injury for the rest of the shoot, which certainly couldn't have been fun for Richters.