Indiana Jones 5: The Unexpectedly Dangerous Scene That Broke A Cast Member's Leg
Contains mild spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" has been a long time coming. It's the first time the legendary adventurer has graced the big screen since 2008's "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." A new Indy film has been in the works for a while, but it kept getting pushed back due to rewrites and eventually the COVID-19 pandemic. But even when filming could resume, some setbacks caused hassle on the set.
The "Dial of Destiny" cast has been making the interview rounds, and while speaking with Fandango, they revealed how one seemingly simple scene turned into a major headache. Early in the film, there's a chase involving Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and the Nazis through a parade. Confetti is everywhere, and all the streamers and pieces of paper are practical. While the confetti in the air may have presented some problems, Boyd Holbrook, who plays Klaber, revealed, "Actually, the confetti on the ground, that is slippery. And Olivier [Richters] actually broke his leg the first day or something." Apparently, they had to deal with the injury for the rest of the shoot, which certainly couldn't have been fun for Richters.
The parade sequence in Dial of Destiny sounds crazy to pull off
Olivier Richter plays the hulking henchman Hauke in "Dial of Destiny," but dealing with a broken leg so early in the shoot must have been troublesome in more ways than one. Combined with the fact that Richter is 7 feet 2 inches, it must've led to some problems filming his other scenes. Honestly, pulling off the sequence at all sounds like a minor miracle with how many moving parts were going on.
Boyd Holbrook went on to mention all of the mechanics that went into the parade, "There's a motorcycle, and there's cars, and there's horses running through this, so yeah, it's a lot." The fact the scene came together as well as it did is a testament to James Mangold's expert direction. But Shaunette Renée Wilson, who plays U.S. government agent Mason, was just happy she had straightforward actions to do for the parade: "I was just happy to have one job."
As for Richter, it seems as though he made a full recovery, being able to walk for the "Dial of Destiny" red carpet. Hopefully, he doesn't sustain any similar injuries while filming his next project — "Borderlands." For now, audiences can see him in "Dial of Destiny," playing in theaters now.