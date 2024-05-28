Blue Bloods Showrunner Confirms Whether A Danny & Baez Romance Will Happen

Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan is one of the most popular characters on "Blue Bloods," and with the final season ending, fans no doubt want it to wrap up every single potential subplot — including the potential of a romance between him and his long-standing partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). Unfortunately for Danny-Baez shippers, such a romantic development isn't likely to happen this late in the game ... and it's largely because of an earlier, similar romantic situation between Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray).

In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Kevin Wade explained the logic behind the decision to keep Danny and Maria's relationship platonic. "We put Jamie and Eddie together a few years ago," he said. "I think the show would dip into parody if we had two of our cops marrying two of their partners who are getting into that. And candidly, to me, Danny Reagan has been built and played as a loner. I know he was married for half of the episodes, but he's almost like the classic private eye who is married to his work and who has the freedom and the latitude to do whatever he wants. Because unfortunately at home, there's nothing much there."

While "Blue Bloods" Season 14 keeps teasing those Danny and Baez rumors, Wade's comments effectively deflate that particular balloon. Unless Wade is pulling a fast one on the viewers, fans might want to focus on other aspects of the show for now.