Blue Bloods Will Likely Never Get A Spin-Off For A Good Reason

"Blue Bloods" is getting ready to conclude its long, storied network run — and presumably, it will leave at least some of the Reagan family with loose ends to tie up. Loose ends often signal that a show will be receiving a spin-off, but that's one thing series showrunner Kevin Wade vows will never happen — mainly because the show is all about one family, and that chemistry is hard to replicate.

"'Blue Bloods' was never about the initials, whether it was 'CSI' or 'NCIS' or 'FBI,' it just isn't; it's about the family," Wade told PopCulture.com in 2022. "You can't replicate the family." Noting that you can, of course, weave a whole show about a family of cops and lawyers and set it anywhere, Wade points out that the unique thing about "Blue Bloods" is the team of actors that lead the show. If you break them apart, he says, the zing that makes the drama special is lost. "That will be when the show ends one day, if somebody has an idea to take a couple of the characters and put them in a new situation, that would be great. But that's in an unforeseeable future."

Now that the series is edging closer to a definitive ending — though the show's cast of closely-knit actors continue to stand opposed to it ending at Season 14, including Tom Selleck — a future where the Reagans might have to separate looms over everyone.