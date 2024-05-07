Blue Bloods Season 14: How Episode 8 Continues To Tease Those Baez & Danny Rumors
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14 Episode 8 — "Wicked Games"
Now that "Blue Bloods" is officially set to leave the airwaves this fall, it looks like the series is getting closer and closer to pulling the trigger on a romantic relationship between Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). After spending the previous two episodes being very jealous of Maria's previous partner on the force and annoyed with her behavior, things begin to snap into perspective when she's threatened by Sam Evans (David R. Nash), a serial killer who keeps trying to kill both Maria and her adopted daughter.
Danny immediately moves into protective mode to ensure that Maria's protection. He is tempted to tell her that something's wrong, but when he sees how happy she is with Elena he decides simply to watch over her brownstone until the morning. Baez is understandably upset by this breach of faith in her abilities. And it definitely isn't enough to get Evans off of their backs, as he decides to kill Danny instead. Ultimately, Maria comes face-to-face with her trauma and kills the perp.
In the aftermath, Danny admits he's always looking out for Maria — and she tells him to simply come in next time. The look between them is ever so slightly suggestive of more, but naturally, the partners haven't indulged in a kiss ... yet. Though things are looking more and more likely on the Danny and Maria front, the twosome have been slowly struggling their way toward each other thanks to some clever foreshadowing.
Blue Bloods is foreshadowing a Danny-Baez get-together
While the two characters still haven't taken the big plunge into relationship territory, fans of "Blue Bloods" remain on the fence about them coupling up, with some strongly against Danny and Baez ending up together. Whether viewers are into it or not, it appears the show is definitely leaning in that direction and is setting up the two partners together romantically. This is all thanks to a whole lot of clever foreshadowing.
Things begin to heat up earlier in the season, when Danny clearly yearning to have kids to brood over now that both of his sons are off at college. His unwise fostering of a young perp does not turn out well for him. He hasn't been dating much since the death of his wife, Linda (Amy Carlson), a tragic Season 14 confession if there ever was one. Then, Maria's old partner Detective Wesley Pierre (Jason Tottenham), reenters the picture during "Shadowlands" to help them with a case, leading to a major case of jealousy from Danny. It's pretty clear his concern isn't platonic in that episode and "Wicked Games" only adds to that impression.
Fans will have to keep watching to find out if they'll ever cross the thin line between friendship and romance. For longtime viewers who want to read more about the iconic police procedural, be sure to read the untold truth of "Blue Bloods."