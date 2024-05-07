Blue Bloods Season 14: How Episode 8 Continues To Tease Those Baez & Danny Rumors

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14 Episode 8 — "Wicked Games"

Now that "Blue Bloods" is officially set to leave the airwaves this fall, it looks like the series is getting closer and closer to pulling the trigger on a romantic relationship between Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). After spending the previous two episodes being very jealous of Maria's previous partner on the force and annoyed with her behavior, things begin to snap into perspective when she's threatened by Sam Evans (David R. Nash), a serial killer who keeps trying to kill both Maria and her adopted daughter.

Danny immediately moves into protective mode to ensure that Maria's protection. He is tempted to tell her that something's wrong, but when he sees how happy she is with Elena he decides simply to watch over her brownstone until the morning. Baez is understandably upset by this breach of faith in her abilities. And it definitely isn't enough to get Evans off of their backs, as he decides to kill Danny instead. Ultimately, Maria comes face-to-face with her trauma and kills the perp.

In the aftermath, Danny admits he's always looking out for Maria — and she tells him to simply come in next time. The look between them is ever so slightly suggestive of more, but naturally, the partners haven't indulged in a kiss ... yet. Though things are looking more and more likely on the Danny and Maria front, the twosome have been slowly struggling their way toward each other thanks to some clever foreshadowing.