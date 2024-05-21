Blue Bloods: Why The Season 14 Midseason Finale's Tragic Twist Felt So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 14, Episode 10 — "The Heart of Saturday Night"

Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) may be stuck doing some recon during their anniversary in "The Heart of Saturday Night," but at least they get to have a lot of fun while doing it. Stuck playing the roles of two homeless addicts looking for space in a crowded New York rehab faculty, the twosome tries to tail the head of a group home who has been accused of taking kickbacks that never trickle down to those in need.

The soundtrack that follows them through this journey is nothing if not ironic. Iggy Pop's "Lust For Life" pipes over the soundtrack while the couple interviews for a spot in the shelter. When they're presented with evidence, Eddie and Jamie try to cover it up by starting a dance party. What should they put on the jukebox but "You Never Can Tell"? The Chuck Berry song is best known for its use in "Pulp Fiction" — which featured one of the best movie soundtracks of the 1990s – and Eddie and Jamie throw in a few Batusi-like dance moves much like the ones pulled by Uma Thurman and John Travolta to the same tune. Eddie records the criminal target the whole time — at least until the cops protecting their credit line of cash get involved.

But there's a second and more tragic parallel to "Pulp Fiction" that occurs slightly deeper into the episode.