Where Has The X-23 Actress Been Since Logan?

When Dafne Keen was cast in "Logan" as a young mutant, her career was shot into the stratosphere, as she received rave reviews for her performance.

The young actress grew up in Madrid with her parents, who are also actors. Her father, Will Keen, is a British film and television actor, and her mother, María Fernández Ache, is a Spanish actress and playwright. "I spent my entire childhood in rehearsal rooms [...] when I was six or seven, I started actually paying attention to what was happening, and I loved it." Keen told Deadline.

Keen's first foray into the world of professional acting was playing Ana in 7 episodes of "The Refugees," when she was nine-years-old. "It was like a family endeavor; the three of us on set and we were hanging out," Keen told Untitled Magazine while reminiscing about co-starring with her father and being coached by her mom. "That's when I fell in love with acting, and I knew that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," Keen told Untitled Magazine.

While filming the series, Keen got an agent and landed an audition for "Logan." Keen was involved in acrobatics and gymnastics prior to getting the acting bug, and has a knack for the physicality often required of actors. "I cannot go a day without moving," Keen told Deadline. Her interest in acrobatics gave her an edge over other children auditioning for her breakout role.

Although "Logan" was one of her biggest career highlights, the young star has certainly kept busy in the years since — here's just some of the things she's been up to lately.