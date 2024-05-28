Where Has The X-23 Actress Been Since Logan?
When Dafne Keen was cast in "Logan" as a young mutant, her career was shot into the stratosphere, as she received rave reviews for her performance.
The young actress grew up in Madrid with her parents, who are also actors. Her father, Will Keen, is a British film and television actor, and her mother, María Fernández Ache, is a Spanish actress and playwright. "I spent my entire childhood in rehearsal rooms [...] when I was six or seven, I started actually paying attention to what was happening, and I loved it." Keen told Deadline.
Keen's first foray into the world of professional acting was playing Ana in 7 episodes of "The Refugees," when she was nine-years-old. "It was like a family endeavor; the three of us on set and we were hanging out," Keen told Untitled Magazine while reminiscing about co-starring with her father and being coached by her mom. "That's when I fell in love with acting, and I knew that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," Keen told Untitled Magazine.
While filming the series, Keen got an agent and landed an audition for "Logan." Keen was involved in acrobatics and gymnastics prior to getting the acting bug, and has a knack for the physicality often required of actors. "I cannot go a day without moving," Keen told Deadline. Her interest in acrobatics gave her an edge over other children auditioning for her breakout role.
Although "Logan" was one of her biggest career highlights, the young star has certainly kept busy in the years since — here's just some of the things she's been up to lately.
Dafne Keen blew everyone away in Logan
Dafne Keen absolutely killed it as Laura, the X-23 mutant who is Wolverine's biological daughter in "Logan." The search for Laura was extensive, and they were specifically looking for a bilingual actress. Director James Mangold knew they had discovered someone very special when they cast Keen to play Laura. "She's a remarkable kid [...] Very physically capable. Incredibly gifted as an actress," Mangold told Heavy. "It was a huge risk for Fox to allow me to make a movie where the third point of the triangle was built upon someone so young."
Keen still raves about her experience working with Hugh Jackman. "I learnt so much from Hugh on set," Keen told Elle UK, before explaining how on Fridays Jackman would hand out lottery tickets to everyone on the crew, so he would have an excuse to get to know everyone working on the film. "That really stayed with me. Now I try to meet everyone and learn as many names as I can. He taught me to be humble and grateful."
Keen's impressive performance in "Logan" set her up for a successful career as a child actor, and she knows the visibility the role gave her was instrumental in building her promising career. "Being cast in that film has forever changed my life and I am so wildly grateful for it." Keen told Numero Magazine, adding, "the doors it has opened for me professionally has been wild. I'm so privileged for having had that opportunity."
Dafne Keen's parents made protecting her education and childhood a priority
Dafne's Keen's parents prioritized her education and childhood experiences despite allowing her to pursue professional acting. Keen's mom, María Fernández Ache, told La Voz de Galicia, "We want to preserve her childhood. We think that the most important thing is your formation as a person and human being, and we are not dazzled by Hollywood."
At 15, Keen still attended her state school in Madrid and considered acting her second priority. Keen always tried to shoot films and series during breaks from school, but used on-set tutors when needed. "I never considered quitting school to be home-schooled, I wouldn't be good for my mental health," Keen told Elle UK, adding, "If a project were to massively interfere with my education, it's not important. It's school all the way." Rather than moving to Los Angeles and letting acting take over her life, Keen's family encouraged her to stay a kid as long as possible.
This approach might be surprising, considering some child actors work as much as they can, and build their fortune before turning 18. Keen's parents instilled gratitude and perspective in their gifted daughter, teaching her that acting is a privilege. "I think we live in a society with social media and with all this pressure to be a certain way," Keen told Untitled Magazine. "It's the bossest move to just be yourself and not live by their standards."
Dafne Keen co-stared in an independent film with Andy Garcia
"Ana" is a charming film is about a down on his luck used car salesperson, Rafa, and the little girl who lives across the street from his used car lot. When Ana's mother is arrested and temporarily incarcerated, Rafa reluctantly agrees to drive Ana to her uninvolved father's house after seeing how poorly Ana's mother's live-in boyfriend treats her. Through a series of misadventures, Rafa and Ana develop a strong and surprising bond.
Keene filmed "Ana" in Puerto Rico during the aftermath of hurricane Maria. Keene enjoyed filming in Puerto Rico, telling Elle UK, "I got to film with people who spoke my language, and it was the most beautiful experience." Although the indie movie was filmed not long after "Logan" came out in 2017, the release date of the film was delayed until 2020, after Gravitas Ventures picked it up for US distribution in 2019.
"I think the Hispanic part of me definitely affects the way I view the world. I think the British part of me also affects how I view the world," Keen told Untitled Magazine. "Anyone who comes from a multicultural household knows that feeling of being able to be a hybrid of both and be able to navigate in both societies." Keen brought this perspective to her performance. Although "Ana" met mixed reviews, it raised interesting questions about Puerto Rican identity and politics regarding the island's complex relationship with the US.
Keen added voice acting to her resume with a popular Podcast
Dafne Keen lent her voice to 13 episodes of the BBC podcast, "The Battersea Poltergeist," as Shirley Hitchings, a 15-year-old girl whose family is terrorized by a suspected poltergeist for over a decade. Keen costarred with Toby Jones, who played Harold Chibbett, the historical figure who investigated the strange haunting that began at number 63 Wycliffe Road in Battersea, London, in 1956.
Danny Robins is the host of the podcast, which investigates one of Britain's strangest hauntings through a blend of documentary and drama. Robins uses boxes of records Chibbett kept while piecing together the investigation to add dramatic interludes scattered throughout the episodes depicting the strange occurrences on Wycliffe Road. While Hitchings is still alive and was interviewed for the podcast, Keen plays Shirley during her youth, bringing the acerbic wit the actress is known for to the character.
The podcast is perfect for anyone who loves ghost stories and paranormal investigations. "The Battersea Poltergeist" was so popular, Peacock is currently developing both a scripted and unscripted series based upon the BBC podcast. This fascinating paranormal investigation would help launch a new anthology series called "Blumhouse's Ghost Story." Although Keen has probably aged out of playing a 15-year-old girl on television and is unlikely to return to the project, she did a fantastic job bringing Shirley to life for the podcast.
Dafne Keen landed a starring role in HBO's His Dark Materials
Dafne Keen's first audition for "His Dark Materials" happened while she was filming "Logan." When she didn't hear back, Keen assumed someone else got the role. After wrapping production of "Ana," Keen was asked to send another digital audition. Despite a poor Wi-Fi connection and being stung by a jellyfish on her face, Keen got the role. "So, I must have done something right!" Keen told The Face.
Keen plays headstrong Lyra Belacqua in 23 episodes of the HBO screen adaptation of Philip Pullman's "His Dark Materials" trilogy over three seasons. Keen grew up while playing Lyra. "She has been with me for all of my teenage years," Keen told Fabric Magazine. Although Keen hadn't read the novels before she got the part, she explained that she "religiously read them, back-to-back, in two weeks whilst on set," and quickly became a fan of the series.
Although Season 3 wrapped up Pullman's epic trilogy, Keen could return to the role in future series if anyone wants to make them, since "Lyra's Oxford" and "The Secret Commonwealth" both continue Lyra's story. Keen told The Guardian that playing Lyra taught her so much. "She taught me to speak up. Be bold, be brave, be yourself. Don't follow rules, because rules can be useful, but they can be very stupid." Most importantly, playing Lyra taught Keen to trust her gut. "I think it is so important, especially as women or as people of minorities, to trust your gut," Keen elaborated to Fabric Magazine.
Keen joined the Star Wars universe in The Acolyte
Dafne Keen landed a role in "The Acolyte" which primers on Disney+ on June 4th. The series takes place in the last days of the High Republic when the Jedi were at their most powerful, which is approximately 100 years before the prequel trilogy. The series ostensively concerns itself with the Dark Side of the Force. It appears the plot possibly revolving around the emergence of The Sith.
Keen was thrilled to be cast in the series as Padawan Jecki Lon because she grew up watching the movies. "I think there's even a photo roaming around the internet of me dressed as a Jedi, cause that's how big of a fan I was," Keen told Numero Magazine. In a recent Empire Magazine interview, Keen explained her character is a human/alien hybrid and described Jecki as, "David Bowie meets 'Star Wars:' I have a little mullet, I have horns, it's cute" (per SciFi & Fantasy Gazette).
This role gave Keen a chance to dive into stunt work. "It was my favorite part of filming. I loved the whole training process of it. Everyone was very excited about it, which then made it much more fun," Keen told Entertainment Weekly. "Our incredible stunt team created this kind of fusion of different martial arts and we were really trained in how to use the sabers." Keen shared with Entertainment Weekly that the series has a pretty lofty goal: "We want to top the Darth Maul fight."
Dafne Keen has other ambitions
Dafne Keen is a creative person beyond just acting. "I really enjoy photography, I really enjoy writing and creating in general," Keen told Design Scene. Keen is interested in almost everything that goes into making a film or series and has expressed an interest in going to film school to learn screenwriting, directing, and cinematography. "I'll never stop acting, but I want to try everything and be around kids my own age for as long as possible," Keen told Elle UK.
While on the set of "His Dark Materials," Keen tried to learn from every department about what goes into making a series, suggesting she was very interested in what happens behind the cameras. "I really want to direct, and I really want to write," Keen told Deadline. "I write in my free time quite a lot. I also want to study photography and be a DoP at some point. I just want to do as many different things as possible."
Keen is also interested in taking her acting skills to the stage just like her parents and has a life goal of doing Shakespeare in London. "The Globe is where my parents met," Keen told Elle UK, "so it's an important place to me." Keen would also love to act on Broadway in a musical. "I would love to be in 'West Side Story.' I love Anita; Maria is quite fun," Keen told Deadline. "But I would love to do actually just any character in 'West Side Story.'"
Dafne Keen probably won't reprise her X-23 role in Deadpool & Wolverine
Rampant rumors that Dafne Keen was in talks to reprise the role of Laura before the strikes have led to speculation Keen might reprise the X-23 role in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Keen doesn't think Laura's story is over and wants to reprise the role. "I'm 100 percent hopeful. I'm trying not to get my hopes up too high in case it doesn't happen, but I really do hope it does because I loved playing Laura," Keen told Looper regarding returning to X-23. "She holds a very special place in my heart and she's an incredible character."
Despite her desire to play Laura again, it's unlikely Keen will reprise her role in "Deadpool & Wolverine." The plot of the upcoming film takes place before the events depicted in "Logan," and this Wolverine might be a variant. But that doesn't mean Keen won't ever reprise her breakout role. The actress told Comic Book she would jump at the chance. "Yes, definitely. 100%."
Although many "Deadpool" fans worried there wouldn't be another film after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the soon-to-be-released rated-R movie proves Disney is branching out and including more entertainment for adults. The future of the MCU is a bit of a mystery, but there is still hope we will see Keen don the mantle of Wolverine in future projects, and all bets are off when it comes to post-credit scenes. We're still hoping for a cameo.
Keen filmed the upcoming horror movie Whistle
Keen wrapped production of the horror movie in January 2024 and celebrated with an Instagram post, saying, "Wrapped on a horror I got to make with these funky people," and photos of her with her co-stars. "Whistle" is about a group of high school misfits who find a cursed object, an Aztec Death Whistle, that when used hastens the approach of their impending death.
"The premise of Whistle is simple, immediate and has a fresh, haunting mythology," director Corin Hardy told Deadline. "The screenplay has echoes of some of my favorite classic horrors like 'The Ring,' 'A Nightmare On Elm Street' or 'It Follows,' with elements of seminal high school movies 'The Breakfast Club' and 'Donnie Darko.'" Although "Whistle" doesn't have a release date yet, horror aficionados will certainly be waiting with bated breath.
Hardy told Deadline, "I'm thrilled to be working with this brilliant young cast." Percy Hynes White of "Wednesday," Sophie Nélisse from "YellowJackets," Ali Skovbye of "Firefly Lane," Sky Yang from "Rebel Moon," and Nick Frost of "Shaun of the Dead" round out the talented cast. "Whistle" is a Canadian/Irish venture and was filmed in Ontario through the Canadian actors' union, ACTRA, during the SAG-AFTRA strikes in the U.S., and is currently in post-production.
Dafne Keen is excited for the future and wants diverse roles
When The Face asked what her dream role is, Dafne Keen said, "I've been playing a feral, orphaned daddy-issue girl for the last, like, f****** nine years of my life. So I'm ready to play women. I'd love to play a villain [...] I never want to play the same role twice." Many child actors struggle with the transition of acting as an adult, but Keen has things well in hand.
Keen has an interesting project on the horizon, co-starring Samantha Lorraine in the directorial debut of actor Jay Hernandez. "Night Comes" follows two sisters tasked with a mission that could decide the fate of humanity. "We have a chance to do two unique things simultaneously," Hernandez told Deadline. "We have a visually stunning exploration of genre, with edge of your seat action coupled with what I see to be a character study in a world where rules, gender roles and order no longer exist. And it's a journey into how these two young women define sisterhood."
After playing orphaned girls, it will be interesting for Keen to explore what sisterhood means to her and to transition to more grown-up roles. When asked what her future entails, the actress told Untitled Magazine, "The future of Dafne Keen is to be seen, honestly. I've got a few projects that are very hush hush, so nothing I can really talk about, but very exciting all in all. I'm very excited for the future."