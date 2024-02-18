Is The Aztec Death Whistle On Pawn Stars Real Or Fake?

The gang on "Pawn Stars" has come across some truly valuable items over the years, from an Italian book worth six figures to a Civil War-era gun that was right up Rick Harrison's alley. Chumlee had his shot to negotiate over an exceedingly cool item on Season 21, Episode 5 — "Chum Goes to Hollywood." A man by the name of Steve comes in looking to offload an Aztec death whistle. He only wants $500, but Chumlee isn't sure if it's even worth that much (if it's real at all). He wants to bring in an expert and soon learns he should've taken the deal when it was only $500.

Bob Dodge enters the picture, and while he mentions that a lot of fake death whistles are out there, the one right there is genuine. Dodge can tell based on the presence of manganese, which are black dots found throughout the whistle that it would've gotten through the soil, indicating that it has actually aged. In even better news for Steve, an authentic Aztec death whistle can fetch as much as $5,000 at auction.

This leads to Steve and Chumlee being unable to reach an agreement, as Steve wants to get as close to $5,000 as possible. Chumlee still needs to earn a profit for the shop, so he can't match that, and Steve ends up walking away. It may have been a loss for Chumlee, but the seller made out very well in the end.