Is Star Wars: The Acolyte Actually About The Sith?

"The Acolyte" remains one of Lucasfilm's most mysterious Star Wars projects. Outside of a few cast announcements and a possible cameo from Keanu Reeves, there's little information about the Sith-centered Disney+ series. Technically, we don't even officially know if the Sith will be the center of attention. Given Lucasfilm's decades-long focus on the Jedi, would the studio be so willing to shift gears, putting the spotlight on the light side's longstanding nemesis?

Naturally, the entire cast of "The Acolyte" has been pretty quiet on any plot details for the series. However, Dafne Keen may have given fans the first "official" confirmation that the Sith are taking over "The Acolyte." "I can tease that it's a prequel series!" she joked to TechRadar when asked for information on the Disney+ series. "No, I mean, as you know, it's set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it's kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It's a Sith-led story, which has never been done before."

Although Lucasfilm continues vaguely billing "The Acolyte" as a mystery-thriller featuring "shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers," Keen's statement unofficially confirms that the series will center on the Sith, a first for the studio's live-action projects.