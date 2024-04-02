Star Wars: Dafne Keen Is Completely Unrecognizable On The Acolyte

After kicking butt as Laura, aka X-23, in 2017's "Logan," it was clear Dafne Keen could do great things within the action genre. So it may not come as a surprise to see the actor leap to a galaxy far, far away in the upcoming "The Acolyte," which arrives on Disney+ on June 4. The first trailer for "The Acolyte" teased the rise of the Sith and offered a first look into Keen's character — Jecki Lon who's a mix of human and an alien species known as the Theelin. Keen provided more insight into her character to Entertainment Weekly, including how she became unrecognizable under all of that makeup.

While VFX and motion capture are all the rage these days, it was old-school makeup and prosthetics that helped bring Jecki to life. Keen described going in extremely early in the morning to begin the process. "[I]'d get airbrushed white, and then I'd get freckles airbrushed on me, and I'd get horns stuck on me," she explained. "And my wig and my hands had to be painted, my nails had to be painted — if any parts of my body were revealed, they had to be air brushed."

While it was certainly an extensive process, Keen enjoyed it all the same. "It was really freeing not having my face. It was really nice to just show up at work and be in someone else's face." That commitment to the process, combined with "The Acolyte" cast teasing some epic lightsaber battles, means there are plenty of reasons for Star Wars fans to get excited.