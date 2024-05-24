Furiosa Proves One Thing About The Future Of The Mad Max Universe

George Miller has opened the gates to Valhalla once again with "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" but dramatically changed gears compared to our last visit into Mad Max's world. Those anticipating the same high-octane car chase across the end of mankind that was "Mad Max: Fury Road" might struggle to adjust to what feels like Miller taking the scenic route across the Wasteland. Whereas "Fury Road" didn't give you a second to breathe, "Furiosa" breaks up its hellish tale of a legend-in-the-making into chapters, exploring the tragedies that turn our hero into a champion at the war rig. In any other film, this storytelling device could be overlooked, but for some, it might spark an idea that's so crazy it just might work — could "Furiosa" have been a story told in weekly television episodes?

Let the record show that this is not a hit piece on Miller's latest outing. "Furiosa" rips across the sand like a dream and the current Rotten Tomatoes rating of 89% is absolutely deserved. With that said, there's something special being pumped into this game-changing prequel that might leave some viewers hungry for more. More of Furiosa's (Anya Taylor-Joy) time behind the wheel alongside Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), more time in the Green Place with the Vulvalini and that sniper who looks so familiar, and more time with monsters besides the wheezing warlord Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme). We need more from the world of Mad Max, and television might be the best place to do it.