Furiosa Proves One Thing About The Future Of The Mad Max Universe
George Miller has opened the gates to Valhalla once again with "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" but dramatically changed gears compared to our last visit into Mad Max's world. Those anticipating the same high-octane car chase across the end of mankind that was "Mad Max: Fury Road" might struggle to adjust to what feels like Miller taking the scenic route across the Wasteland. Whereas "Fury Road" didn't give you a second to breathe, "Furiosa" breaks up its hellish tale of a legend-in-the-making into chapters, exploring the tragedies that turn our hero into a champion at the war rig. In any other film, this storytelling device could be overlooked, but for some, it might spark an idea that's so crazy it just might work — could "Furiosa" have been a story told in weekly television episodes?
Let the record show that this is not a hit piece on Miller's latest outing. "Furiosa" rips across the sand like a dream and the current Rotten Tomatoes rating of 89% is absolutely deserved. With that said, there's something special being pumped into this game-changing prequel that might leave some viewers hungry for more. More of Furiosa's (Anya Taylor-Joy) time behind the wheel alongside Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), more time in the Green Place with the Vulvalini and that sniper who looks so familiar, and more time with monsters besides the wheezing warlord Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme). We need more from the world of Mad Max, and television might be the best place to do it.
Maybe a Furiosa show would've been a better way to go
With "Furiosa," it feels like the brakes are lightly being pressed. George Miller is giving us quiet moments to settle with the imprisoned Imperator; we didn't get a lot of those in "Fury Road." If told in a televised format, these instances, along with the chapter breaks and the fascinating factions filling them, could make for an addictive weekly dose of drama and action. "Furiosa" has the same kind of treachery and power plays between warring tribes that hooked audiences into "Game of Thrones" for eight years. Swap dragons for Doof Warriors and you've got a winning slot on television for six or seven weeks.
Understandably, there might be those who argue "Furiosa" deserves to be seen on (altogether now) the biggest screen possible. While that might be the case, if you're a fan, ask yourself how many times you've thrown "Fury Road" on at home and been drawn right back into the operatic carmageddon that Miller created in 2015 and still hasn't been topped. Now imagine getting that once a week injected into your peepers or saving it to binge in one lengthy guzzoline-soaked stint? It would undoubtedly be an expensive venture for Warner Bros., but given their current television schedule over the next few years, the Mad Max universe would be a smart and equally wild venture to invest in.
Warner Bros. needs to add the world of Mad Max to their television slate
Warner Bros. has enough franchises to fill the court side of a "Space Jam" sequel (remember that? Yeesh). Besides James Gunn and Peter Safran announcing a slew of TV shows for their DC Universe reboot, a retelling of Harry Potter and "Dune: Prophecy" (a series set 10,000 years before Denis Villeneuve's two epic movies) are set for the small screen. There's also "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon," along with a handful of other shows set in the world of Westeros. With all those in the pipeline, who's to say that the Mad Max franchise can't do the same?
Just as George Miller dared to dive into Furiosa's backstory, there are plenty of other avenues in this world worth exploring. The ending of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" reveals that Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) had a past that was just as tortured as the girl whose life he destroyed. Give us that, the Bike Horde leader's rise to power, and the development of Immortan Joe's dynasty. It's here where the Mad Max universe sets itself apart from other properties; as confirmed by Miller himself, time isn't a factor for Max Rockatansky, or anyone else he drives with for that matter.
The Mad Max universe would have more freedom than other franchises
As Marvel looks to fix its biggest post-"Endgame" mistake of adhering to a timeline and Star Wars adventures continue to stretch across thousands of years, Mad Max could be the perfect property to expand to television simply because George Miller isn't concerned about binding himself to a chrome-coated chronology. During a press conference for "Mad Max: Fury Road" (via Polygon) the director revealed that, "all the films have no strict chronology. It's probably after 'Thunderdome,' but it's an episode in the life of Max and this world. It's basically an episode, and it's us revisiting that world. I never wrote the story, any of the stories, with a chronological connection."
Of course, this might be a slight contradiction, considering how soon "Fury Road" takes place after "Furiosa" in the Mad Max timeline (the two practically overlap one another). Even so, with Miller's mantra of playing fast and loose with the world he's welded together for decades, his is a franchise that could be one the most manageable. There are no rules in the Wasteland, meaning there's not a warboy or bullet farmer who couldn't be available. Miller could even allow other storytellers to join his workshop and add to the explosive entries with no concern for cutting across one another. Ultimately, one of the most sensible moves Warner Bros. could make is expanding on the world of fire and blood. What a lovely day that would be.