The Ending Of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Explained

Contains spoilers for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

It's somewhat strange writing an "ending explained" article for a prequel like "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," because everyone who has watched "Mad Max: Fury Road" (which is presumably the target audience for this prequel) knows a lot about the ending already. We know that Imperator Furiosa (played by Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy here and by Charlize Theron in "Fury Road") will turn on her boss Immortan Joe (Lachy Hume in "Furiosa," Hugh Keays-Byrne in "Fury Road"). We've alerady seen that she'll try to bring his wives to her childhood home in the Green Place, that she'll discover that home has been destroyed, and that she'll retake Joe's Citadel with help from Mad Max (Tom Hardy).

However, even with much of Furiosa's future already known going into the film, not every plot element of George Miller's mythic tale has an inevitable predetermined end. Some of the story's developments can come as surprises, and perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the conclusion of "Furiosa" is one that plays with the ambiguous nature of truth when it comes to history and legend. Strap into your War Rig and ride shiny and chrome through our overview and analysis of the ending to the movie we called in our review "richly imagined" and "awe-inspiring."