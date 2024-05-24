Why Furiosa's Vulvalini Sniper Looks So Familiar

In an interview with E! Online, the actor behind Furiosa's feared foe revealed that working with his wife made for a nice change for the happy couple. "It's kinda like date night for us because we have three kids," explained Chris Hemsworth, who went through a wild transformation to play Dementus. "Going to work together is when we get some alone time." Well, nothing says "quality time" like high-speed chases and post apocalyptic tribal warfare, right?

It's not new for director George Miller to have cast members play more than one role. In the original Mad Max films, Bruce Spence played both the Gyro Captain in "Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior" and Jebediah in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome." Years later, the late Joseph Moore, who played Toecutter in "Mad Max," returned as Immortan Joe in "Mad: Max Fury Road." Following Moore's passing, Lachy Hulme took over the role as a younger version of the villain Furiosa eventually betrays and evadees with the help of Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy).

Unfortunately, due to the events of "Fury Road," it's safe to say that we won't see the return of Elsa Pataky's general, given that the last remains of the Vulvalini are wiped out in Joe's pursuit of his (shivers) "property." Even so, Pataky makes a great and fun addition to Miller's newest venture into the Wasteland.

To read more about the "Fury Road" prequel, here's the real reason Anya-Taylor Joy replaced Charlize Theron as Furiosa.