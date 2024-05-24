How Soon Does Fury Road Take Place After Furiosa In The Mad Max Timeline?

The distance between "Mad Max" and "Mad Max: The Road Warrior" is three years, while it's another 15 years until the events of "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome." In the case of "Mad Max: Fury Road," details get a little iffy: it's never really confirmed how long it's been since Max battled Aunty Entity (Tina Turner) in Mel Gibson's last stint as the hero. Now, however, George Miller has tightened the timeline and is likely to do the same in whatever future film he has planned.

Miller explained to Collider that he needed to find out for himself where his characters landed in "Fury Road," specifically Furiosa and Max. "We had to write the story of Furiosa and the 18 years, as it turns out, before we meet her in 'Fury Road,'" he revealed. "We also had to write the story of the year of Max in the year before we encounter him in 'Fury Road.' So we have that story. We wrote that as a novella, Nico Lathouris and I, and so that's the story we have yet to tell."

If "Fury Road" and now "Furiosa" are any indication, it shouldn't be a shock to imagine that "Mad Max 5" will be even better than you think. Somehow Miller has managed to bridge a tight gap between two stories almost a decade apart and it doesn't seem like he's ready to take his foot off the gas just yet.