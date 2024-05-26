How David Corenswet Got Ripped To Play Superman In James Gunn's DC Universe

Working out is not the only activity that leads to a Superman bod. As anyone who is trying to pack on muscle will tell you, what you're eating is just as important as what you're lifting. David Corenswet's personal trainer is of course well aware of just how vital diet is when it comes to getting into superhero shape, so he made sure his client was getting everything he needed in terms of food. "You need to be in a caloric surplus to provide the building blocks of muscle," Paolo Mascitti told British GQ. However, sometimes he was shocked to find out that Corenswet had been straying outside of the diet he advised.

"He was on around 6,000 calories a day and his diet was strict, but not as strict as I would have liked," Mascitti revealed. "We'd speak remotely and I'd ask him about his diet and he'd be eating cereal! He'd ask, 'What's wrong with cereal!?' But that's why he's the perfect Superman, he has a realistic expectation of himself and the role." If 6,000 calories sounds like a lot, you might be surprised to learn that some superhero actors have even more than that during their training period: Mascitti's client Flula Borg was consuming a whopping 7,000-calories a day while getting in shape for "The Suicide Squad," which was due to his fast metabolism. "I had a very strict meal plan that was implemented by Paolo, so I ate not so many carbs and then lots of protein, lots of vegetables," Borg told GQ. There's no word on whether he also had a cheeky bowl of cereal every now and then.