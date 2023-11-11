James Gunn's Superman Movie Gets Official Filming Start Date

Rejoice, the SAG-AFTRA strike is over! And with its conclusion, James Gunn's "Superman" flick is reportedly on track to start filming very soon.

The strike, which kicked off in mid-July 2023, prevented actors from participating in projects while it was in effect. With the strike now in the rearview mirror, Hollywood is getting back to work, which means some of 2024 and 2025's most-anticipated blockbusters can resume or finally start filming. Films in franchises like "Venom" and "Deadpool" are all eager to go back into production by the end of the year, according to Deadline.

The outlet also confirms that James Gunn's brand-new take on the Man of Steel, "Superman: Legacy," will begin filming in March 2024. The superhero flick, which is set to be the first major project in Gunn's "new-and-improved" DC Universe, is still aiming for its June 11, 2025 release date. While anything could change between now and March, it's exciting to know that prep for one of the most anticipated films in recent memory is so far along that production is already gearing up for a start date.

Details on "Superman: Legacy" are minimal, with Gunn remaining mostly tight-lipped regarding the reboot. The aura surrounding the film is certainly intriguing, as it's on track to be the first live-action project in the DC Universe, which Gunn is spearheading alongside Peter Safran. With the launch of "Superman: Legacy," DC execs hope to kick off a brand new slate of DC films that are able to captivate both fans and the box office.