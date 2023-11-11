James Gunn's Superman Movie Gets Official Filming Start Date
Rejoice, the SAG-AFTRA strike is over! And with its conclusion, James Gunn's "Superman" flick is reportedly on track to start filming very soon.
The strike, which kicked off in mid-July 2023, prevented actors from participating in projects while it was in effect. With the strike now in the rearview mirror, Hollywood is getting back to work, which means some of 2024 and 2025's most-anticipated blockbusters can resume or finally start filming. Films in franchises like "Venom" and "Deadpool" are all eager to go back into production by the end of the year, according to Deadline.
The outlet also confirms that James Gunn's brand-new take on the Man of Steel, "Superman: Legacy," will begin filming in March 2024. The superhero flick, which is set to be the first major project in Gunn's "new-and-improved" DC Universe, is still aiming for its June 11, 2025 release date. While anything could change between now and March, it's exciting to know that prep for one of the most anticipated films in recent memory is so far along that production is already gearing up for a start date.
Details on "Superman: Legacy" are minimal, with Gunn remaining mostly tight-lipped regarding the reboot. The aura surrounding the film is certainly intriguing, as it's on track to be the first live-action project in the DC Universe, which Gunn is spearheading alongside Peter Safran. With the launch of "Superman: Legacy," DC execs hope to kick off a brand new slate of DC films that are able to captivate both fans and the box office.
What we know about Superman: Legacy
In late June 2023, James Gunn cast David Corenswet, best known for his roles in the chilling horror pic "Pearl" and Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood" miniseries on Netflix, as the DC Universe's new Superman. While Corenswet has kept mum about the part, Gunn and Peter Safran have teased the upcoming iteration. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing," Safran revealed in January, describing the Son of Krypton as "the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way." While Gunn has confirmed that "Superman: Legacy" won't be an origin story, Variety did describe the superhero film as a "workplace origin story." The implication seems to be that Clark Kent will have already assumed his role as Superman, though he might be new to his gig as a reporter for the Daily Planet.
Joining Corenswet is Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Kent's love interest and co-worker. Brosnahan, of course, stole the show in Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Besides Corenswet and Brosnahan, several other actors have also been cast in the DC project. Vanity Fair confirmed earlier this year that Isabella Merced will be playing Hawkgirl, while Nathan Fillion has been tapped to play Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi is on track to play Mister Terrific.
Some may feel nervous about so many superheroes showing up in the brand-new "Superman" flick, but Gunn has made it clear that the upcoming film will focus on its titular hero. "The characters are there because they help to tell Superman's story better, not so we can set up separate projects in the franchise," Gunn said in response to a fan's query on Threads. "Superman and Lois are the very clear protagonists."