Who Is Eve Teschmacher? Sara Sampaio's DC Villain Is Vital To Superman's Legacy

With its status as one of the first projects set in the new DCU, "Superman: Legacy" has a ton of hype behind it. While David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were the first actors to be linked to the movie, other performers like Isabel Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan have since been linked to the upcoming film, along with Edi Gathegi and Maria de Gabriela Faria.

Now another cast member has joined the DC tentpole, and her presence shows that James Gunn isn't afraid to pull from all manner of previous Superman iterations for his new take on the iconic hero. Sara Sampaio is set to play Eve Teschmacher — a role originally portrayed by Valerie Perrine — in "Superman: Legacy.'" This is a character that more modern fans of the Man of Steel may not be all that familiar with.

The character appeared in the original two "Superman" films as Lex Luthor's (Gene Hackman) assistant and apparently lover but eventually turned on him at the tail end of the first movie. In that moment, she rescues Superman (Christopher Reeve) in hopes that he can save a family member of hers from Lex's evil scheme and even kisses him before he departs. With this in mind, the character could be an ally to both Superman (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in the new film.