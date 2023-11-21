Who Is Eve Teschmacher? Sara Sampaio's DC Villain Is Vital To Superman's Legacy
With its status as one of the first projects set in the new DCU, "Superman: Legacy" has a ton of hype behind it. While David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were the first actors to be linked to the movie, other performers like Isabel Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan have since been linked to the upcoming film, along with Edi Gathegi and Maria de Gabriela Faria.
Now another cast member has joined the DC tentpole, and her presence shows that James Gunn isn't afraid to pull from all manner of previous Superman iterations for his new take on the iconic hero. Sara Sampaio is set to play Eve Teschmacher — a role originally portrayed by Valerie Perrine — in "Superman: Legacy.'" This is a character that more modern fans of the Man of Steel may not be all that familiar with.
The character appeared in the original two "Superman" films as Lex Luthor's (Gene Hackman) assistant and apparently lover but eventually turned on him at the tail end of the first movie. In that moment, she rescues Superman (Christopher Reeve) in hopes that he can save a family member of hers from Lex's evil scheme and even kisses him before he departs. With this in mind, the character could be an ally to both Superman (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in the new film.
Miss Teschmacher has appeared in a few other Superman stories
There have been several iterations of Eve Teschmacher in the Superman mythos, but the most recent was her appearance as a regular cast member played by Andrea Brooks in The CW series "Supergirl." There, she was depicted as generally a morally good character, though she would go on to slip into the plans of Lex Luthor and other antagonists as the series went on.
Fans may also be familiar with Teschmacher from the long-running CW series "Smallville," where a character named Tess Mercer (Cassidy Freeman) appeared in Season 8. Thought to be an amalgamation of Miss Tessmacher and Mercy Graves, her name makes it clear that she has a connection to the legacy characters that preceded her. After Michael Rosenbaum's Lex Luthor left the series, Tess emerged as an antagonist who, once again, eventually became an ally to Superman (Tom Welling).
The running gag for the character is people yelling her name when they want something from her, and that's likely something we'll see at least once in "Superman: Legacy." Fortunately, we're less likely to see her rescuing Lex Luthor from prison using a hot air balloon and a rope, as was the case in "Superman 2." Either way, as the cast continues to shape up for "Superman: Legacy," fans will no doubt be wondering how the burgeoning cast will fulfill their roles in perhaps the most pivotal film in the DCU.