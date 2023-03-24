Rom-Coms Can Kiss And Make Up With Audiences, But They Need To Get Some New Techniques

Hollywood is always on the lookout to detect and get on top of the trends brewing within its own complex and ever-unstable alchemy, and in the past couple of years, it would seem that the industry has caught on to a resurgence in the public's interest in an old, storied genre: the romantic comedy.

As recently as 2018, the rom-com landscape was so barren in theaters that Netflix heads could give interviews openly talking about how the streamer was putting out numerous rom-coms a year because they weren't being made anywhere else. Since then, though, enough successes have proven that the genre is no longer the exclusive business of streaming services in the contemporary film economy. First off, "The Lost City" was a bonafide megahit, drawing crowds into multiplexes for weeks and weeks on end during the spring of 2022. "Ticket to Paradise" and "Marry Me" both struck a chord with filmgoers by betting on the old, still reliable device of bringing in a duo of beloved superstar actors to headline the cast. Best of all, "Fire Island," "Bros," and "Crush" evinced the growing market for LGBT-centric rom-coms, and streaming titles like "The Valet," "Meet Cute," and "Shotgun Wedding" showed just how much the audience for the genre is spread across various consumer profiles.

All signs would seem to point to a reconciliation between rom-coms and audiences after several years of a strained relationship — but, if that's to happen, there are several ways in which the industry needs to step up to the plate.