Jury Duty's BTS Margaritaville Footage Proves The Show Was Chaotic - And Special

With its blend of elaborate hidden camera pranks and workplace sitcom moments, "Jury Duty" is a unique series experiment. Every glimpse and insight into how the show managed to pull off its weeks-long deception of "Jury Duty" star Ronald Gladden is valuable. Recently, a pretty good one just dropped in a YouTube video (via Variety).

The video goes deep into one of the show's most mind-bending sequences: the dinner for the jury at Margaritaville. Watching the show, it's impossible not to wonder about certain aspects of this sequence. Was it filmed at a real Margaritaville? Was anyone drinking for real? What exactly was the genesis of that arm-wrestling contest? Some of these questions are answered in the show itself — like the hilarious detail that no one in the show could drink until Gladden ordered a drink. But the Variety featurette goes in-depth on this particular part of the show and pulls back the curtain on how the producers made the scene work.

Within the video, we see just how much preparation went into filming "Jury Duty." A real Margaritaville location had to be equipped with countless cameras, all hidden from view, and background actors were hired to fill the restaurant. (The usual practice of posting disclaimers that filming was happening at the location would have tipped Ronald Gladden off to the truth.)