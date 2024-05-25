What Netflix's Confusing 3 Body Problem Season 2 Renewal Actually Means

Netflix's "3 Body Problem" is a show dripping with existential dread from the jump. Season 1 ended with a full-blown (albeit painfully slow) alien invasion already underway. Despite a quiet debut, the show appeared to be attracting a solid streaming audience, too, and even made a rare move on Netflix by reclaiming its top spot after initially losing it in the wake of its full-season binge-release in late March.

Despite its apparent popularity, there was no definitive word on Season 2 (and beyond —"3 Body Problem" is based on a trilogy of sci-fi bestsellers by author Liu Cixin) for nearly two months. On May 15, at Netflix Upfront 2024, it was finally announced that "3 Body Problem" would be back for "all new episodes." The equal parts laconic and cryptic report wasn't enough for fans excited to see the story through to its conclusion. What did "episodes" mean? A few final pieces to the story? A ten-season expansion of Liu's original vision?

Less than a week later, The Hollywood Reporter followed up with showrunners Dan Weiss, Alexander Woo, and David Benioff to clarify. The project leaders quickly put the matter to rest by stating that the extension wasn't just for episodes but for seasons.

The "3 Body Problem" source material is expansive, and the story exponentially gains size and momentum with each book, so there's still quite a lot of story to tell, even after the first eight hours. Even so, the first season did cover more than the first book, so, in theory, even a couple more seasons could be enough runway for a solid ending to the adaptation.