Why Netflix's 3 Body Problem Is Causing Controversy And Outrage In China

Contains spoilers for "3 Body Problem" Season 1

"3 Body Problem" spent its first days steadily holding its position high on the Netflix streaming charts and gaining traction all over the world. The well-executed book adaptation effectively channels the beautiful chaos that helps "3 Body Problem" make existential dread look so good. It is so engrossing (particularly in the second half of Season 1) that it even has Netflix users warning each other about some of the film's more intense sequences.

The exciting new sci-fi series places a special emphasis on China (the home country of the book's author, Liu Cixin), and yet, the new adaptation only visits that part of the globe a few times. The opening sequence of Season 1 takes place in Beijing in 1966. Episode 7 also concludes with Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) returning to the Red Coast satellite installation to meet her fate at the hands of the San Ti devotee Tatiana (Marlo Kelly).

These small but significant scenes in the Red Dragon have proven to be a sore spot for some Chinese audience members. (VPNs and pirated copies are making it possible to circumvent the strict geographic restrictions preventing the show from openly airing in the country.) One particular point of contention is the opening scene, which depicts the death of Ye Wenjie's father in a "struggle session" during the Cultural Revolution. The story progresses through that historical period on and off for a couple of episodes as it shows the protagonist forced into a labor camp and tortured. This serves as a catalyst for her later actions as she sends messages to Tri Solaris inviting them to, in her own words, "Come. We cannot save ourselves."