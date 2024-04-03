3 Body Problem Makes A Rare Move On Netflix

Netflix's "3 Body Problem" is based on the first book in Chinese author Liu Cixin's "Remembrance of Earth's Past" trilogy, and the showrunners are already busy planning more seasons. However, for that to happen, Season 1 has to prove that audiences are interested in the show in the first place — and a recent development on the Netflix Top 10 streaming chart bodes well for that eventuality.

Season 1 of "3 Body Problem" dropped in its entirety on Netflix on March 21, quickly jumping to the top of the list of the most popular Netflix shows. Before long, though, it lost the top spot to an unexpected competitor: "Testament: The Story of Moses." The controversial Biblical miniseries blew up the Netflix charts after its initial release on March 27, but it didn't have the stamina to maintain its lead over Liu's sci-fi epic. A few days after the two swapped places, "3 Body Problem" reclaimed the top spot, and at the time of this writing, it continues to maintain that position.

The ability for a show to lose the #1 position and then reclaim it is impressive and not common. The fact that "3 Body Problem" did so even prompted Forbes to state, "It's somewhat rare to see a show knocked down and then be able to get back up again," adding that the series was still the #1 show in over 20 countries.