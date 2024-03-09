3 Body Problem Review: Existential Dread Never Looked This Good

The bigger and grander that science-fiction novels are, the more difficult they can become to adapt. When you pack your story full of dense concepts and distant worlds, it can be too much for mainstream audiences to follow along with, and they tune out instead.

However, "3 Body Problem," based on the novel of the same name by Liu Cixin and brought to Netflix by the controversial directing team behind "Game of Thrones," manages to neatly sidestep this problem. It combines engaging and often intimate character moments with rich philosophical quandaries about our place in the universe. Are we alone, or are we sharing the vastness of space with other sentient life forms? And if there are others out there, especially if they already have the technology for interstellar communication, is it safe for us to be on their radar? Despite these scintillating questions, "3 Body Problem" is a bit of a slow burn that rewards audiences with a certain amount of patience — but by the end of the second episode, it grips your attention and won't let go.

"3 Body Problem" begins following narratives in two different time periods. First, we see a young woman — Ye Wenjie, played by Zine Tseng — watch her father, a university professor, be beaten to death during the Cultural Revolution in China. Labeled a dissident by association, she is sent to a work camp before being recruited to collaborate on a secret project designed to communicate with extraterrestrial life.

Meanwhile, in the present day, there is a different kind of upheaval among the scientific community. A group of Britain-based researchers are reeling from the recent suicide of one of their friends and colleagues. Before her death, she began to see numbers counting down everywhere she looked. So it's especially disconcerting when Auggie Salazar (Eiza González), another scientist, starts to see the same numbers and is told by a mysterious figure that the only way to avoid a similar fate is to stop her research. But this is all just the tip of the iceberg, and events that occur in 1960s China have massive ramifications in the present day, leaving the group of scientists to deal with a crisis decades in motion.