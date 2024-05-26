The Worst TV Plot Twists Of All Time

"Lost" told fascinating stories about the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 as they fought to stay alive after they crash-landed on a seemingly deserted tropical island. The show also offered flashbacks to their lives before the island and flash-forwards to their lives after the island. Then, in the final season, they flashed-sideways to an entirely new place that gave each of them a different life. But we finally know the whole story of "Lost" after that final season, when the show revealed that this isn't life but purgatory. This is the place the plane crash survivors all agreed to meet up after they died, so they could move on to whatever comes next together.

When the sideways world was revealed to be purgatory, it left many fans perturbed. "As time went on, it became obvious the fans would not accept 'they were dead all along' as an explanation, so they rigged it into this mess," Reddit user u/Forbizzle said in the r/Lost subreddit. "Considering the corner they painted themselves into with season 3 onwards, it was an alright ending. But I don't give the writers credit, they had no grand vision when they started the series." Another user, u/SpecialSause, praised the ending despite recognizing its limitations: "I think there was a point to be made by not revealing the mysteries of the island. The point is that the mysteries of the island do not matter; the characters and their stories are what matters." Most viewers' biggest complaint was that the finale didn't offer them answers to the show's myriad mysteries, leaving longtime fans disappointed.