This Is The Exact Moment Gilmore Girls Jumped The Shark

The story of a mother and daughter whose relationship is so close that it veers toward toxic but swings around all the way to just being quirky and adorable, "Gilmore Girls" ran on WB (now known as The CW) for a whopping seven seasons, delighting viewers across the globe. Centered around Lorelei Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelei "Rory" Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), a mother and daughter with a conspicuously small age gap, the series — created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino — takes place in the sleepy hamlet of Stars Hollow, the hometown of said Gilmores.

Throughout the narrative, Lorelei and Rory work together to build Rory's future, attend Friday night dinners with Lorelei's extremely wealthy parents Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard (the late Edward Hermann), drink a potentially lethal amount of coffee, and talk very, very fast. By doing all of these things and more — who could forget the time Rory hit a deer?! — these Gilmore girls captured the hearts of audiences everywhere, and the show's legacy lived on so hard that Netflix even crafted a spin-off years after the original series finale.

With all of this said, you might be asking yourself one question: how could "Gilmore Girls" possibly jump the shark? Well, there's one really clear moment, and it might not be the one you're thinking of, because it's not the one where Rory steals a yacht. It's the one where Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) has a secret kid.