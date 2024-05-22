Liquid Death Blasts A Controversial Pepsi Commercial By Giving Away A Real Jet

If you were around when "The Oregon Trail" and "Gizmos & Gadgets!" were tearing it up on school computers, then you might remember a certain Pepsi commercial involving a jet. In 1996, PepsiCo, Inc. began heavily promoting its loyalty program at the time, which was built around buyers earning "Pepsi Points" and trading them in for physical items. One of the company's ads, which now has to be considered one of the most controversial commercials of all time, featured the program in action. Want a Pepsi T-shirt? Seventy-five Pepsi points, please. A leather jacket? That will be 1,450 points. Oh, you want a McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier II? Well, that will be 7 million points. At least, that's what the end of the commercial heavily implied.

A national story broke out when John Leonard, a 21-year-old college student, realized that Pepsi technically allowed interested participants in simply buying the points for $0.10 apiece instead of relying on the required labels attached to certain Pepsi products. This meant that technically, the Harrier presented on the Pepsi commercial would be around $700,000. Leonard, after rallying a group of investors, ended up writing a check to PepsiCo, Inc. for the jet. The company declined him and quickly altered the commercial to show that the jet was actually 700 million Pepsi points. A lawsuit ensued (Mr. Leonard really wanted that jet), but in 1999, the State of New York sided with Pepsi, with one of the primary reasons being that its commercial was very frivolous in nature.

So, why does this matter now? Well, decades later, this commercial — and the whole ordeal it caused — is still remembered, with a modern-day company now taking direct potshots at Pepsi by actually offering up a real jet in its upcoming promotional loyalty program.