The Most Controversial TV Commercials Of All Time

Few commercials are as infamous as the Folgers commercial where the brother and sister are way too into each other. It's Christmastime, and a brother who's been nebulously "volunteering in Africa" surprises his sister at home for the holidays, telling her he's desperate for a cup of decent coffee. (That's interesting considering that many countries in Africa produce absolutely incredible coffee, but this whole situation is illogical anyway). The way the two look at each other is, frankly, really unsettling, and it builds to a point where the brother gives his sister a present. She affixes the bow to his shirt, saying, "You're my present this year."

The ad is so infamously weird that it's the subject of a ton of fanfiction — charmingly dubbed "Folgercest" — and it even inspired an oral history in GQ in 2021. As journalist Gabriella Paiella wrote, "When I first saw the ad, I thought: wait, are they f***ing? (Then, every time after that: okay, they're definitely f***ing.) As I would come to learn, I was hardly alone."

Perhaps the funniest tidbit about this controversial ad, though, is that future "Veep" star Timothy Simons manned the camera during auditions and callbacks, and at the time, he had no idea the project would still be famous years after the fact. "It's not something I have a lot of memories about, outside of the fact that ultimately the commercial kind of seems like the brother and sister are going to have sex," he said. "That's why we're talking, right?"