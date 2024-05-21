Dwayne Johnson Is Unrecognizable In His New Movie & Twitter Is Losing It

After Dwayne Johnson's superhero pic "Black Adam" fizzled at the box office, many didn't know how much clout the actor had left in Hollywood. While he has a number of projects in the works, including a solo Fast and Furious flick, the star's fans are thrilled about his turn as wrestler Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine." Distributed by indie darling A24 and helmed by "Uncut Gems" co-director Benny Safdie, "The Smashing Machine" is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films of Johnson's career.

Production is underway on the biopic, with A24 releasing the first look at Johnson in character as the buff Kerr. Unsurprisingly, X (formerly, known as Twitter) users are shocked by his transformation.

First look at Benny Safdie's THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/GVC2XIHwGV — A24 (@A24) May 21, 2024

"The Rock looking unrecognizable AND has hair again? Oh he's GUNNING for that Oscar," wrote @MyersFTW. Twitter users are particularly excited by the lengths Johnson and the film's creatives have gone through to make the actor look completely different from his signature bald appearance. "Kazu Hiro, who's won Oscars for his work on 'Darkest Hour' & 'Bombshell' (and nom'd for 'Maestro'), did the prosthetic makeup design here," notes @Lulamaybelle.

"If you showed me this picture and didn't tell me who it was, I would've never guessed that this is The Rock. Makeup and cosmetic teams are miracle workers," writes @TylerCWhitmore, echoing the sentiments of dozens of others. While fans are excited to see Johnson in a new avatar, they're mostly just pumped to be finally excited for a new Rock movie.