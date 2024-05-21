Dwayne Johnson Is Unrecognizable In His New Movie & Twitter Is Losing It
After Dwayne Johnson's superhero pic "Black Adam" fizzled at the box office, many didn't know how much clout the actor had left in Hollywood. While he has a number of projects in the works, including a solo Fast and Furious flick, the star's fans are thrilled about his turn as wrestler Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine." Distributed by indie darling A24 and helmed by "Uncut Gems" co-director Benny Safdie, "The Smashing Machine" is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films of Johnson's career.
Production is underway on the biopic, with A24 releasing the first look at Johnson in character as the buff Kerr. Unsurprisingly, X (formerly, known as Twitter) users are shocked by his transformation.
First look at Benny Safdie's THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/GVC2XIHwGV
"The Rock looking unrecognizable AND has hair again? Oh he's GUNNING for that Oscar," wrote @MyersFTW. Twitter users are particularly excited by the lengths Johnson and the film's creatives have gone through to make the actor look completely different from his signature bald appearance. "Kazu Hiro, who's won Oscars for his work on 'Darkest Hour' & 'Bombshell' (and nom'd for 'Maestro'), did the prosthetic makeup design here," notes @Lulamaybelle.
"If you showed me this picture and didn't tell me who it was, I would've never guessed that this is The Rock. Makeup and cosmetic teams are miracle workers," writes @TylerCWhitmore, echoing the sentiments of dozens of others. While fans are excited to see Johnson in a new avatar, they're mostly just pumped to be finally excited for a new Rock movie.
Audiences like what Dwayne Johnson is cooking
It's no secret that Dwayne Johnson has a carved a niche for himself as a family-friendly actor, boasting digestible roles in films like "Jumanji," "Jungle Cruise," and "Moana." However, that wasn't always the case, as the wrestler-turned-actor used to star in more risky fare, notably the cult hit "Southland Tales" and Michael Bay's "Pain and Gain." While many seem to think of the actor as just a mascot for his own brand and believe that The Rock's VOD era is about to begin, this first look as Mark Kerr is proving the naysayers wrong. Fans seem to be genuinely excited for what Johnson is cooking.
"Are we finally looking at a film starring the Rock that isn't an ego project where he'll show off a vulnerable side to himself?" questioned @EvanMonroe12. "The Rock in an A24 movie? He actually looks like he's putting work in?? Benny Safdie directing??? We are so back," exclaimed @jamiller6565. "Had to be humbled by 'Black Adam' to actually act again lol," joked @GL2814_3.
While "The Smashing Machine" doesn't have a release date, many are thinking that Johnson's latest will be perfect for awards season, setting him up to win his first Oscar. He's always been a competent, engaging performer, so it will be interesting to see him go back to a more dramatic role. Then again, Marvel reportedly wants Johnson to play an X-Men villain, so maybe this film is just a brief pit stop for his career.