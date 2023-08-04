Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Gets Candid About Why He Thinks The Movie Fizzled

When it comes to superhero disappointments, it's difficult to forget the misfire that was Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" flick.

The production of "Black Adam" is one for the history books. By all accounts, the film should have been a bonafide success. It boasted Johnson in the titular role, a competent director in Jaume Collet-Serra, and significant brand recognition. Despite all the goodwill the film should have generated, the DC film fizzled, failing to gross over $400 million at the global box office in 2022.

Critically, the film was a misfire — Looper critic Dominic Griffin gave the film a 6/10 rating, criticizing it for operating as vanity project for the lead actor. "If "Black Adam" means building out the rest of the universe in the Rock's image, it'll only become as self-serving, as short-sighted, and as carefully curated as his own personal brand," Griffin wrote, labeling the film as nothing more than a two-hour romp to pass the time.

Prior to the film's release, a considerable hoopla was made about how "Black Adam" was going to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. It sort of did... because James Gunn is now on track to reboot the entire franchise, essentially nuking away Johnson's labor of love. How did "Black Adam" become such a disappointment? Johnson says the issue lies with the changing brass over at Warner Bros. "I think that 'Black Adam' got caught in a vortex of new leadership," the star told Kevin Hart on his program "Hart to Heart" (via Twitter). "There were so many changes in leadership ... you have people coming in who, creatively, fiscally, are gonna make decisions that you may not agree with, philosophically," Johnson admitted.