The Rock's VOD Era Is About To Begin & It's All His Fault

One early sign that Hollywood's biggest star might slowly be starting to fade came when Dwayne Johnson's DC takeover failed spectacularly. The "Black Adam" star's attempt to take the steering wheel of the DC Extended Universe failed to change the hierarchy of power when the movie's underwhelming success deflated his team's spirited attempt to take center stage of DC Films. Johnson's big plans for Black Adam vs. Superman (Henry Cavill) never came to be, and the DCEU was rebooted into James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe.

Johnson's attempt to posit Shazam villain Black Adam as a Superman adversary was one thing, and his power moves behind the scenes were another. However, TheWrap's insider report alleges that the star's habitual lateness and even absences from the set have hindered several projects, including the holiday-themed film "Red One," the HBO show "Ballers," and others, causing massive complications in the productions. Per the article, Johnson's tardiness also at least temporarily drew the ire of both "Red Notice" co-star Ryan Reynolds and "Fast & Furious" franchise lead Vin Diesel. This brings the story back to the Dwayne Johnson-Vin Diesel feud, which was arguably the first major blemish in his affable facade.

In all fairness, industry sources also refute the allegations against Johnson's work ethic in the article, praising him as a dedicated pro. Still, such insider allegations against Johnson's work ethic could cost him far more dearly than any behind-the-scenes studio power plays. After all, he has always presented himself as the ultimate worker — a consummate and reliable guy who isn't afraid to put in the hours. If that armor cracks in the public eye, he might have a serious image issue on his hands.