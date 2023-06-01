Fast & Furious: Dwayne Johnson Is Gearing Up For Another Hobbs-Centric Movie

Audiences who found themselves seated for "Fast X" in were delighted to find out that the film's mid-credits scene featured the return of Luke Hobbs. This brief cameo came after Johnson publically made it clear that he wouldn't be returning to the billion-dollar franchise. Now, The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Johnson is on track to return for a brand new "Fast" project, which will center Hobbs and various other "Furious" characters.

The outlet notes that this isn't a sequel to 2019's "Hobbs and Shaw." The Johnson-led film also isn't expected to be "Fast and Furious 11" or "12." Instead, insiders are describing it as "Fast X.5." Is it a film set directly after the events of "Fast X," which saw the Fast Fam going up against their number one hater Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa)? Or is Johnson's latest "Fast" adventure set to detail the operation he was leading at the end of "Fast X"? Only time will tell.