Fast & Furious: Dwayne Johnson Is Gearing Up For Another Hobbs-Centric Movie
Dwayne Johnson is returning to the "Fast and Furious" franchise.
Audiences who found themselves seated for "Fast X" in were delighted to find out that the film's mid-credits scene featured the return of Luke Hobbs. This brief cameo came after Johnson publically made it clear that he wouldn't be returning to the billion-dollar franchise. Now, The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Johnson is on track to return for a brand new "Fast" project, which will center Hobbs and various other "Furious" characters.
The outlet notes that this isn't a sequel to 2019's "Hobbs and Shaw." The Johnson-led film also isn't expected to be "Fast and Furious 11" or "12." Instead, insiders are describing it as "Fast X.5." Is it a film set directly after the events of "Fast X," which saw the Fast Fam going up against their number one hater Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa)? Or is Johnson's latest "Fast" adventure set to detail the operation he was leading at the end of "Fast X"? Only time will tell.
Vin Diesel won't be joining Dwayne Johnson's Fast flick
While other actors from the "Fast and Furious" franchise are set to reprise their roles for Dwayne Johnson's film, THR says that Dominic Toretto actor Vin Diesel won't be popping up. Diehard fans of the franchise will know that Johnson and Diesel haven't been on the best terms, which was one of the reasons why Johnson was ready to call it curtains on Hobbs. But Johnson and Diesel have moved on, ready to bring the Fast Fam together. "Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us," Johnson said in a lengthy tweet following the film's announcement. "We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.
Details are slim on this so-called "Fast X.5," though a writer has been found in Chris Morgan, who has penned six entries in the franchise, including "Fast Five" and "Hobbs & Shaw."