X-Men '97 Episode 9 May Have Created A Villain - But Only Marvel Fans Caught It

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Episode 9, "Tolerance is Extinction: Part II"

The debut season of "X-Men '97" kicks into another gear in the episode "Tolerance is Extinction: Part II." Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) is back on Earth, and as he struggles to get the X-Men on the same page, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) stands by his decision to take out Earth's power grid. He and the X-Men come to blows on Asteroid M, leading Professor X to access his mind in hopes of restoring power to the planet. Though he only does so briefly before the most hated Marvel character, Cyclops (Ray Chase), breaks it up, Professor X's actions may have created a bigger threat.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Professor X accessing Magneto's mind creates the menacing psionic being known as Onslaught. It's explained that he's the combination of both characters' darkest aspects that, in time, takes on a life of his own within Xavier's mind. Onslaught's creation is also preceded by Magneto gruesomely tearing Wolverine's adamantium skeleton from his body, which occurs just after Xavier enters Magneto's mind in "Tolerance is Extinction: Part II." It's plain to see that the pieces are in place for Onslaught's introduction sooner rather than later.

Professor X taking over Magneto's mind may rank among the most terrible things he's ever done, especially if the potential "X-Men '97" take on Onslaught is anything like his Marvel Comics counterpart.