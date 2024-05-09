X-Men '97 Episode 9 May Have Created A Villain - But Only Marvel Fans Caught It
Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Episode 9, "Tolerance is Extinction: Part II"
The debut season of "X-Men '97" kicks into another gear in the episode "Tolerance is Extinction: Part II." Professor Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) is back on Earth, and as he struggles to get the X-Men on the same page, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) stands by his decision to take out Earth's power grid. He and the X-Men come to blows on Asteroid M, leading Professor X to access his mind in hopes of restoring power to the planet. Though he only does so briefly before the most hated Marvel character, Cyclops (Ray Chase), breaks it up, Professor X's actions may have created a bigger threat.
In the pages of Marvel Comics, Professor X accessing Magneto's mind creates the menacing psionic being known as Onslaught. It's explained that he's the combination of both characters' darkest aspects that, in time, takes on a life of his own within Xavier's mind. Onslaught's creation is also preceded by Magneto gruesomely tearing Wolverine's adamantium skeleton from his body, which occurs just after Xavier enters Magneto's mind in "Tolerance is Extinction: Part II." It's plain to see that the pieces are in place for Onslaught's introduction sooner rather than later.
Professor X taking over Magneto's mind may rank among the most terrible things he's ever done, especially if the potential "X-Men '97" take on Onslaught is anything like his Marvel Comics counterpart.
Onslaught could be a force to be reckoned with in X-Men '97 Season 2
Though the animated X-Men have faced numerous formidable villains in their time, Onslaught could prove a challenge like no other should he emerge for "X-Men '97" Season 2. Looking at his Marvel Comics history, it becomes clear why he's such a major threat to the mutant heroes. With the aid of Nathaniel Grey — a combination of Cyclops and Jean Grey created by Mister Sinister — Onslaught is able to take over Professor X's body and mind. Initially seeking to make mutants the dominant species on Earth, he then makes it his mission to turn humanity into a collective consciousness. He mercilessly assaults those who stand in his way, making him appear unstoppable.
Be that as it may, the X-Men and other heroes, most notably the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, are able to defeat Onslaught on more than one occasion, but he doesn't make their victories easy. He has an arsenal of powers and abilities that make him intimidating on the battlefield. As a combination of Professor X and Magneto, Onslaught is skilled in telekinesis and magnetokinesis, in addition to being able to pull from the astral plane. This gives him the ability to manipulate matter and energy. He has also shown the ability to absorb other mutants into himself, gaining access to their powers.
If Onslaught is indeed on his way to "X-Men '97" in the future, it's no understatement to say that the titular team has the fight of its life ahead of it.