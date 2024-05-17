Furiosa BTS Video Shows Chris Hemsworth's Dementus Transformation - And It's Wild

When it comes to makeup, a lot of films still rely on practical effects to transform an actor — just ask Walton Goggins, who had his nose "removed" to play The Ghoul in the recent "Fallout" adaptation. As far as Chris Hemsworth, who plays antagonist Warlord Dementus in George Miller's new prequel "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," getting his makeup done each day was an utter ordeal that took four hours.

Chris Hemsworth's 4-hour daily makeup process to become Dementus for 'FURIOSA' pic.twitter.com/mlBCgCxEDu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2024

In a Variety feature focused on his co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the woman of the hour herself — and who also says that she spent a long time in the makeup chair to pack on fake dirt and blood as Furiosa — Hemsworth admitted that he found the entire prosthetic and makeup process irksome, but it also helped make his performance even more ... furious(a).

"I spent about four hours in the makeup chair," Hemsworth told the outlet while "groaning" (the story also compares his fake nose to the laborious one worn by Bradley Cooper in "Maestro"). "Twas justifiably irritated by the end of it. That really helped my performance-there was a nice amount of pent-up rage simmering under the surface." Hemsworth makes a good point — in "Furiosa," he plays somewhat against type as an evil warlord based on ancient Roman leaders. So how does Hemsworth feel about stepping away from superheroes and into the role of a true villain? Pretty great, as it turns out.