Why Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Traumatized Anya Taylor-Joy

The wasteland of the "Mad Max" franchise can be brutal, as Anya Taylor-Joy can confirm with plenty of expertise. The star of George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" went through the proverbial wringer to portray a younger version of Charlize Theron's Furiosa. In an interview with Variety, Taylor-Joy discussed how watching a rough cut of the film revealed the toll the project had taken on her. "Within the first three minutes, I'm crying," she described the viewing experience. "And afterward, I cannot speak. I found it very traumatizing to watch."

While Taylor-Joy was honored and happy for the opportunity to play the intense Furiosa, the filming process was a challenge. Apart from five-hour makeup chair sessions and absurdly early call times, the experience of working in a post-apocalyptic setting under Miller's famously detail-oriented direction helped her process as an actor, but also goes a long way toward explaining why watching the end result was so difficult for her.

"This is the wasteland, and any outbreak of emotion is punished by death," Taylor-Joy said. "Any empathy is punished by death — any kindness, really. It all made sense to me. I think the restrictions that were placed on me by George did create a radiation off the character, because she is being suppressed continuously throughout the film."