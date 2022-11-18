Chris Hemsworth Is Taking A Break From Acting After Learning That He Is Genetically Predisposed To Alzheimer's

Speaking about the indication in Episode 1 of "Limitless" (per IGN), Chris Hemsworth also revealed that the news was enough to have pushed the actor to want to take a break from his career to spend time with his wife and children. Discovering or becoming acquainted with the fragility of life is often enough to make any of us prioritize spending time with those we love and cherish, which seems to have rubbed off on the "Red Dawn" star as well. But Hemsworth also hopes that his experiences in the reality series as well as his sharing of the Alzheimer's risk he faces is enough to help inspire others to take better care of their health.

"Look, if this is a motivator for people to take better care of themselves and also understand that there are steps you can take—then fantastic," he shared. The actor then stated how his main concern was avoiding a need to overly dramatize the health report. His openness also inspired the show's executive producer, Darren Aronofsky. In an interview with IGN, the filmmaker said of Hemsworth, "I think one of the beautiful things about the show is how open Chris is throughout it. He was really vulnerable, and he really gave a lot of focus to it and a lot of access to it, and it's rare that you find a movie star who is so willing to be human."