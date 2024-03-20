The Alien: Romulus Trailer's Facehugger Infestation Is Almost Too Gross To Watch

Undoubtedly, you know the drill. Out in the middle of nowhere, some unfortunate soul sticks their face in front of a giant space egg, which leads to people running through poorly lit corridors and suffering severe chest pains. That nightmarish vision returns in "Alien: Romulus," which just released a new trailer focusing on a close encounter with those retractable jaws of death.

Directed by Fede Álvarez ("Don't Breathe"), the new film marks another redirection in the franchise following the 2017 franchise prequel "Alien: Covenant." As revealed by star Cailee Spaeny, "Alien: Romulus" takes place at a surprising place in the Alien franchise timeline – some time between "Alien" and "Aliens." As a result, flute-playing androids with an agenda will be swapped out for good old-fashioned chest-bursting horror.

Of course, it's certainly a daring franchise to work on but given his experience with 2013's "Evil Dead" entry, Álvarez should have no trouble handling the task. Between that grizzly film and scaring us via turkey baster in "Don't Breathe," "Alien: Romulus" might be another win for the director. Based on the trailer, fans have high hopes for this film.