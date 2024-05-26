The Untold Truth Of The Terrifier Franchise

Much of "Terrifier" was filmed in Trenton, New Jersey, which doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to crime. "The rate of crime is much higher than the average U.S. city," reports Crime Grade. "Your chance of being a victim of crime in Trenton may be as high as 1 in 17 in the south neighborhoods." It's understandable, then, that when two women spotted a bloody clown looking down at them from a warehouse window in Trenton, "film shoot" wasn't the first thing that came to mind.

David Howard Thornton was in his makeup room when he heard the ladies arguing on the street. Curious, he popped his head out to see what was happening. Upon getting a glimpse of him, the ladies screamed and fled as fast as possible. Soon after, Thornton was asked to come outside by Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone to greet their guests: approximately 20 armed officers from the New Jersey Police Department.

"It turned out that the area that we were filming in was very unsafe and that those ladies called in saying they saw a scary clown man covered in blood," Thornton told Smash or Trash Independent Film-Making. "They laughed their butts off when I came out and told me that I better be glad that I did not come out before my director and producer did, or that I would have been shot on site." The officers ended up taking photos with Thornton — at least, the ones who weren't scared of clowns. "A few of them would not come near me," Thornton added.