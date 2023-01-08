Terrifier 2's Damien Leone Explains The True Meaning Of The Clown Cafe Sequence

One of the buzziest movies to come out of 2022 was, funnily enough, about a killer clown. No, not that one.

Instead, "Terrifier 2" turned its attention to the deadly Art the Clown. Despite the fact the character died in the first movie, that's never enough to keep a good horror film villain down. He's resurrected and brings his unique brand of violence to anyone who's unfortunate enough to get too close by. It was a bloody good time, to the point where many people reported having medical problems while watching it. It led to decent word of mouth, to the point where the film ended up doing pretty well at the box office.

As a result, "Terrifier 3" is next on the menu, but for now, there's still plenty in "Terrifier 2" for people to sink their teeth into. The commentary track for the film just came out, and Bloody Disgusting broke down some of the biggest points to take away, including what's really going on in the cryptic Clown Cafe sequence.