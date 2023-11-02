The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer's New Hero Explained

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is set to introduce a brand-new hero.

Andy Serkis' Caesar is no more. The deified ape, who helped liberate his species, dies at the end of Matt Reeves' "War for the Planet of the Apes," which wraps up the reboot trilogy. The character's passing is a devastating development for the ape community but one that presents new opportunities. With Caesar no longer in power, a new generation of apes can hopefully learn from his successes and failures.

The upcoming sequel features a new hero who is shrouded in mystery. The first "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" trailer highlights this new protagonist, who happens to be plagued by strange dreams that show him "everything." Like Caesar, who was a messianic figure, it appears that this new ape is set to get a similar, prophet-like treatment. While the first teaser is certainly intriguing, details on the character are slim. In the first look, viewers see him in a pensive, reflective mood on horseback. Though he appears to be nomadic, shifting from one location to another, the trailer ends with him protecting a young human girl, implying he has at least some of Caesar's generosity and tolerance baked in him.

A press release from Disney confirms the (presumable) main character in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is named Noa. And if a rumored plot report from notable Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman is anything to go by, then we know that Noa, from the "Eagle Clan," is set to go on a journey that could drastically change the kingdom of apes.