What The Planet Of The Apes Franchise Looks Like Without Special Effects

The history of CGI movie characters is still relatively young, but we've already come a long way since Jar Jar Binks made his debut in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." Later films, like "Avatar" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, pushed the technology of performance capture to new heights, making fully animated characters more believable and human than ever. But many would argue that no franchise has been more successful at creating compelling CGI characters than "Planet of the Apes."

Ever since the series was soft-rebooted in 2011 with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," its been a hub for some of the most advanced motion capture and special effects tech currently at work in Hollywood. Star and performance capture expert Andy Serkis took everything he learned playing Gollum and translated it into arguably his greatest role ever when he began playing Caesar. Now, with the stunning release of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," the modern "Apes" franchise has continued beyond that character's story. Wes Ball's film takes major cues from the prior trilogy, especially the two Matt Reeves-directed movies, while simultaneously pushing the technological boundaries of the franchise even further.

Not everything in these movies is driven by special effects, but it's the union of powerful, grounded performances and incredible technology that makes them so unique. Without special effects, the modern "Planet of the Apes" franchise looks a whole lot different.